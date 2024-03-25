Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 664 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Humana by 41.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $356.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.00.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $348.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $445.02. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $334.54 and a 1-year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

