Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Sysco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

