Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $263,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 128,106 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Sysco by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,888 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Stephens increased their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.38.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY opened at $81.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $73.09. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $82.89.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. Sysco’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.