Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,361,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $779,543,000 after purchasing an additional 125,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,036,224 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $640,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after purchasing an additional 662,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total transaction of $329,285.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,257.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.21.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

