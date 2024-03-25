Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,219 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

General Motors Stock Down 0.8 %

GM stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.57%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $219,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,800.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,626 shares of company stock worth $2,229,036 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

