Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.37% of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,254,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after buying an additional 2,400,415 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 635.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,244,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Price Performance

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.19. Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68.

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.1115 per share. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

