Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Head-To-Head Review

Propel Media (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Propel Media and Groupon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propel Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Groupon 2 1 1 0 1.75

Groupon has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential downside of 10.65%. Given Groupon’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Groupon is more favorable than Propel Media.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

90.1% of Groupon shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.7% of Groupon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Propel Media and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propel Media N/A N/A N/A Groupon -10.76% -523.08% -4.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Propel Media and Groupon’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propel Media N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Groupon $514.91 million 1.09 -$55.41 million ($1.91) -7.54

Propel Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon.

Summary

Groupon beats Propel Media on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc. operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers. It primarily serves its advertising to users who are part of its owned and operated member-based network. The company also operates DeepIntent platform, which provides a data-driven approach to programmatic advertising that integrates into its data management platform. Propel Media, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

