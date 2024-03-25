ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ opened at $8.70 on Monday. ProShares Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,274,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,414,000 after buying an additional 1,356,697 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the third quarter worth $12,601,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in ProShares Short QQQ by 45,992.5% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 943,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 941,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,064,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Further Reading

