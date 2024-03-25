ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Stock to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF stock opened at $111.92 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $112.44. The company has a market cap of $44.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average is $99.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXE. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 341.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $246,000.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

