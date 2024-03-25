Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

SPXN stock opened at $112.79 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $113.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXN. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000.

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

