Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV) Shares to Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXV – Free Report) are scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXV opened at $111.04 on Monday. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55.

Institutional Trading of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXV. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Truefg LLC bought a new stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Health Care ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Health Care ETF (SPXV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the healthcare sector. SPXV was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

