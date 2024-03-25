ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $15.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 144.7% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 41,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 47.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Lane Generational LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $4,458,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at $2,245,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

