ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:QID)

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QID stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.51. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $19.48.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort QQQ

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QID. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Further Reading

