ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th (NYSEARCA:SSG)

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.
ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Stock Down 2.1 %
SSG stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50. ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.
Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors
An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG – Free Report) by 992.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.66% of ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Company Profile
