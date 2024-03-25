ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 10th

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology (NYSEARCA:REW – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-2 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get ProShares UltraShort Technology alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

ProShares UltraShort Technology stock opened at $6.71 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Technology has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $15.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Technology in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

ProShares UltraShort Technology Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.