Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 71.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $49.75 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.89 and a 52-week high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 75.19%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMF. StockNews.com raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities lowered OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

