Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,170 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of KB Home at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the second quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KBH. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.46.

Shares of NYSE KBH opened at $68.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.11.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.88%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $5,040,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other KB Home news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,971.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005 over the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

