Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Targa Resources Corp. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRGP)

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Targa Resources

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP stock opened at $110.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 2.20. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $111.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Targa Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 51.3% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $973,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 219,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.