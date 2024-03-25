Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$99.65.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$100.79 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.09 and a 1 year high of C$100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock worth $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

