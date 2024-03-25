Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Decreased by Zacks Research

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%.
Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$100.79 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$69.09 and a 1 year high of C$100.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$89.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.54%.
In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.36, for a total transaction of C$2,980,797.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 634,749 shares of company stock worth $59,381,690. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
