Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Decreased by Analyst

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

Shares of ECN stock opened at C$1.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$503.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

