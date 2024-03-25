Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Decreased by Wedbush

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Shares of FRX opened at C$13.18 on Monday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$9.27 and a 1-year high of C$15.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.08. The stock has a market cap of C$356.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 10.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company's product candidates include PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity hearing loss in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

