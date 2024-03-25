Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.46. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $16.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.89 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on JAZZ. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $121.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $111.25 and a 52 week high of $147.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson acquired 12,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 273,764 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,111 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after buying an additional 51,871 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 242.8% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,574 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,023,000 after acquiring an additional 191,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,879,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,825,000 after acquiring an additional 222,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,129 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,560,000 after acquiring an additional 100,349 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

