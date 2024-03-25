Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:JKS)

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 21st. Roth Capital analyst P. Shen now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.10. Roth Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for JinkoSolar’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on JinkoSolar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of JKS opened at $22.43 on Monday. JinkoSolar has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 92,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in JinkoSolar by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,123,000 after buying an additional 366,251 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

