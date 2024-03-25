Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SITE Centers Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SITC)

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for SITE Centers’ current full-year earnings is $0.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SITC has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

SITE Centers Stock Down 3.1 %

SITC opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $14.71.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.66. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 49.25%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SITE Centers by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SITE Centers by 826.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Articles

