Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Raised by Analyst

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report issued on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

SWK stock opened at $94.68 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -45.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

