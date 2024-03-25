Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Reduced by Wedbush

Get Vor Biopharma alerts:

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vor Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.59) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vor Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VOR. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vor Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.92.

Vor Biopharma stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.15. Vor Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $6.18. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vor Biopharma by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,182,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 2,325,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 362.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,134 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,743,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 406,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 1,131.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

