Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $49.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.02. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rapid7 news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 31,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $1,683,751.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 257,494 shares in the company, valued at $13,665,206.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rapid7 by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,460 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Rapid7 by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter worth $1,631,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

