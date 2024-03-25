Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 854,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $202,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $258.50 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The stock has a market cap of $364.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.