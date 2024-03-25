Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $236,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,822,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,393,539,000 after buying an additional 76,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,396,236,000 after purchasing an additional 52,016 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,339,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,080,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,424 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,792,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,485,000 after purchasing an additional 159,512 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $506.00 to $446.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.87.

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,907 shares of company stock valued at $15,080,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $406.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.97. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $416.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

