Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,989 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 918,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $211,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $244.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.26. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $155.31 and a 52-week high of $264.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

