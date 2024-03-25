Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,471,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $232,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of RSP opened at $166.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $168.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

