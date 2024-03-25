Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 567,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,759 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $226,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.7% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $398.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.43.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Melius cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

