Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 217 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Charter Communications by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,411,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.94.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $290.60 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.41 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

