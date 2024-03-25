Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $455,000 Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,622,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 339.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 29,830 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MarketAxess by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,462,000 after purchasing an additional 33,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in MarketAxess by 316.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $221.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.03. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $200.01 and a one year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MarketAxess

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.