Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 241.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

EXR opened at $141.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

