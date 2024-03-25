Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,853,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,809,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.73.

SEE opened at $35.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $48.44.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 107.48%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

