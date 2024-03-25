Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Position in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $105.44 on Monday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $86.30 and a 1-year high of $108.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.69.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,153,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,534,473.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,289,905 shares of company stock worth $232,556,362. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

