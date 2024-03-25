Request Trading Up 8.4% This Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $140.94 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008055 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00027060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00015840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,977.64 or 1.00096938 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00012100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.08 or 0.00151060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.13970085 USD and is up 6.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $2,781,221.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

