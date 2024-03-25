Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Neurogene Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Neurogene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.12) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($6.77) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.61) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGNE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Neurogene in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Neurogene from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NGNE opened at $49.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $640.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.19. Neurogene has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurogene

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,268,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Neurogene in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,036,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurogene during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neurogene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurogene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

Neurogene Inc develops life-changing genetic medicines for patients and their families affected by neurological diseases. Its product candidate includes NGN-401, an investigational AAV9 gene therapy for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101 to treat neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis subtype 5 batten disease.

