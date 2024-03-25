Reunion Gold Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (CVE:RGD)

Get Reunion Gold alerts:

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Reunion Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 20th. Leede Jones Gab analyst R. Stewart anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year. The consensus estimate for Reunion Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Reunion Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Reunion Gold from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Reunion Gold stock opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.42. Reunion Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The firm has a market cap of C$502.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Reunion Gold

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in South America. The companys flagship project is the Oko West project located in Guyana. It also holds interest in other projects located in French Guiana and Suriname. The company was formerly known as New Sleeper Gold Corporation and changed its name to Reunion Gold Corporation in June 2006.

