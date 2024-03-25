Reviewing Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) and Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baosheng Media Group and Advantage Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Advantage Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.43, suggesting a potential downside of 18.25%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Solutions has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Advantage Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A Advantage Solutions -1.35% -4.51% -1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Baosheng Media Group and Advantage Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 2.11 -$23.74 million N/A N/A Advantage Solutions $4.22 billion 0.32 -$63.26 million ($0.20) -21.00

Baosheng Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advantage Solutions.

Summary

Baosheng Media Group beats Advantage Solutions on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Advantage Solutions

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising and in-store media services. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential and private label services; and digital marketing, and digital media and advertising services. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

