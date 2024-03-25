Reviewing Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT) & Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Paltalk (NASDAQ:PALT – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Paltalk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Zhihu shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Paltalk shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paltalk has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paltalk -9.72% -5.25% -4.42% Zhihu -21.89% -16.94% -12.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Paltalk and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Paltalk and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paltalk 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zhihu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Paltalk and Zhihu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paltalk $10.98 million 2.16 -$1.07 million ($0.12) -21.42 Zhihu $522.66 million 0.84 -$229.25 million ($0.20) -3.55

Paltalk has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Paltalk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Paltalk beats Zhihu on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. It offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and owns and operates Vumber, a telecommunications services provider that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. The company provides ManyCam, a live streaming software and virtual camera that allows users to deliver professional live videos on streaming platforms, video conferencing applications, and distance learning tools; and product payment options, where users can pay by credit card, PayPal, western union, check, local e-wallet providers, or complete an in-app purchase through the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for Android users. In addition, it offers technology services, such as development, integration, engineering, licensing, other services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Jericho, New York.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

