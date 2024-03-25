Reviewing Southland (SLND) and Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Southland to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Southland and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 482 759 18 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

Southland currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.35%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.29%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southland is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Southland and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.12 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 22.58

Southland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Summary

Southland rivals beat Southland on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

