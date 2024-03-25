Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,805,628.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,659 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,310 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

