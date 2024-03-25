Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) Financial Contrast

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Free Report) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Evercel and Rigetti Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Rigetti Computing 0 1 3 0 2.75

Rigetti Computing has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 68.71%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than Evercel.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 21.57 -$75.11 million ($0.58) -2.81

This table compares Evercel and Rigetti Computing’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Evercel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Rigetti Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Rigetti Computing -625.42% -59.51% -41.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats Evercel on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc., through its interest in Printronix Holding Corporation, designs and manufactures printers and related consumables for various industrial printing applications worldwide. The company provides multi-technology supply chain printing solutions for various industries, including manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail distribution, food and beverages distribution, and pharmaceutical distribution. Its line matrix printers are used in various applications, such as labeling and inventory management, build sheets, invoicing, manifests and bills of lading, and reporting. The company offers its products directly to end-users, as well as through channel partners, such as dealers and distributors. Evercel, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

