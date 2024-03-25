Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lessened its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $556.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $547.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.96 and a fifty-two week high of $562.69. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.