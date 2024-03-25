Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 113 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCI opened at $102.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 180.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

