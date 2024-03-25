Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 129 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Blackstone alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.3% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Trading Down 2.9 %

BX opened at $127.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.29 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.