Safe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for $1.99 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get Safe alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00110601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99031455 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.