Safe (SAFE) Price Tops $1.99 on Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002975 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00110601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00039007 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99031455 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

