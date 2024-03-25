Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys 1,102 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $316,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.36. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

